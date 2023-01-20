East Coast Vintage, in the former Greatham Independent Methodist Church, sells vintage and decorative items, collectables and pieces that are both old and quirky.

The building dates back to 1883 but stood empty for the last ten years until Ian Kinnersley, a resident of the village, received planning permission to convert the former village church into a vintage business in September 2022.

Ian, who works part-time at the nearby Hospital of God, has always had an interest in antiques and decided to turn his hobby into a business.

Ian, who is an active member of the village’s community, said: “I liked the idea of having the business there.”

He added: “It hugely compliments the suitability of the building.”

East Coast Vintage sells a range of items including locally-made cigar box guitars, vintage mirrors, soft furnishings and old bicycles.

After standing empty for many years, this conversion received a warm welcome from many of the residents across the village.

Ian said: “It brings more trade to the village.”

He added: “People will visit me and then go down to the village shop for a sandwich.”

Under Greatham Parish Council’s conditions, when the building was sold, no alterations could be made to the interior or exterior.

This, however, gave the building the character and personality it needed to thrive as a vintage shop.

Like all small businesses, however, Ian has felt the repercussions of the cost of living crisis and expects the worst is yet to come.

Ian said: “It’s the type of business where we rely on people with disposable incomes to come in and buy things.”

He added: “In the current climate, there are no guarantees.”

There does seem to be hope, however, as more people are turning to up-cycling their own possessions.

Ian said: “People seem to be into up-cycling at the minute and appear to like the idea of salvaging old things for the home and for the garden.”

Ian shares his space with Stuart Robinson, who rents out a small area selling smaller and more delicate ornaments.

In the coming months, Ian hopes to expand his business and turn it into a full-time venture, selling records and vintage women’s clothing.