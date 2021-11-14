'Take it easy, Ma'am' - Hartlepool's caring messages to Queen after she sprains back

Following Sunday morning’s unexpected announcement, Jan Conner wrote on our Facebook page: “God Bless you. I hope you are feeling better.

"Take it easy. You have done much more than your share of running this ungrateful country.”

Referencing a picture of the Queen visiting Hartlepool town centre during her 1977 Silver Jubilee tour of the country, June Cornish New wrote: “I remember that day. Get well soon.”

The Queen in Hartlepool town centre in 1977.

Angie Robertson added: “So many things happening with her health. So wish she would step down and have a well deserved rest.”

Joyce Appleton commented: “She will be devastated to have missed Remembrance Sunday.”

Graeme Scott said “take it easy, Ma’am” while Kevin Guffick added “get well soon, Ma’am”.

On Thursday, the palace said the Queen would attend Sunday’s service, and had previously said it was her “firm intention” to be there.

The monarch, who lived through the Second World War as a teenager, is head of the armed forces and attaches great importance to the poignant service and to commemorating the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women.

On Sunday morning, less than two hours before the service in Whitehall, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

