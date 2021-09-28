Talks arranged to discuss claims of 'horrendous' 6am noise from Hartlepool port

Residents claim they are woken from 6am by noise coming from PD Ports.

Headland resident Mark Whittingham, 45, has said he has been complaining “on and off” over the past 12 years about early morning sounds coming from PD Ports’s Northgate premises.

Mark, who lives with wife Nicola, 46, and son Keegan, 15, has said the noise starts as early as 6am and has become worse in the past couple of weeks – despite an agreement with the port that loud work won’t start until after 8am.

PD Ports has confirmed it is “in dialogue” with a resident over their concerns and said all inquiries are “fully investigated”.

Cllr Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, has arranged a meeting to discuss concerns.

Mark, who has described the noise as “horrendous” and coming from containers being moved around, said: “It’s not just us that are affected, it’s the full Northgate all the way along.

"They’ve got containers all the way out, pretty much over the road from people’s houses and they’re moving them from 6am in the morning. The noise is horrendous.

"During the day, we do notice it, you can constantly hear it, but because we’ve got cars going past all day, we don’t mind any of that after eight in the morning.

"But when they’re doing it at six o’clock in the morning, it’s waking the full family up.

"It seems to have got worse for the past couple of weeks.”

The electrician added: "During the day we can’t open the windows in the house because of the noise. It’s just ridiculous.

"It certainly affects your sleep and your mental health.”

Hartlepool Borough Council has said a meeting between local ward councillors, residents and PD Ports representatives has been planned for next month.

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we recently received a complaint about noise generated by activities at the port. We have just commenced an investigation into this, so we are unable to comment further at this stage.

“A meeting, organised by Headland and Harbour Ward councillor and leader of the council, Councillor Shane Moore, is planned for next month and will bring together local ward councillors, council officers, representatives of PD Ports and residents.

"This is in direct response to concerns expressed by local people.”

PD Ports has added that it will continue to “work closely” with local residents and authorities.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We have been in dialogue with a local resident close to our facilities at Hartlepool Dock following reports of increased noise levels between the hours of 06.00-08.00.

“All inquiries of this nature are fully investigated with appropriate action taken and regular direct communication with all parties involved.

“We continue to work closely with local residents, and both the environmental department and the Environmental Agency, to ensure that all operations taking place within the boundaries of the port are carried out to a satisfactory manner.”

