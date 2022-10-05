Sailing yacht Black Diamond has confirmed its entry in the next year’s Tall Ships Races which will see dozens of ships of all size weigh anchor in Hartlepool marina for four days of festivities between July 6 and 9.

It is the first time she will have entered the event, held annually by Sail Training International, since 2018 due to the pandemic.

Black Diamond owner Barry Nelson, of Sailing North East, said: “We’re the only Hartlepool based tall ship which races in the Tall Ships Races. It’s quite a big thing for the town.”

And young people aged under 25 are being given the chance to be part of the crew of nine.

Under skipper Calvyn Whitehand, they will get hands on experience of all aspects of sailing the 45-feet vessel including navigation, cooking, being on watch and more.

Barry added: “They will be fully functioning crew members. We can’t do it on our own, we need their help.

"They will get a tremendous amount out of it.”

There are opportunities to be part of Black Diamond's crew.

Successful applicants will be part of a leisure sail from Hartlepool to Den Helder in the Netherlands and four days of festivities there, before racing back to Hartlepool, and four days of activities here.

Black Diamond will also take part in the final parade of sail as all the ships leave Hartlepool.

Participation on Black Diamond contributes to Duke of Edinburgh Award qualification and some sponsorship is available.