Tall Ships organisers ‘very happy’ with progress after visiting Hartlepool ahead of 2023 event

A group from Sail Training International spent two days in Hartlepool learning more about our plans for The Tall Ships Races Hartlepool 2023.

It comes after hundreds of thousands of visitors from far and wide flocked to the borough when the vessels last visited in 2010 – the largest free event held in England that year.

From left to right: Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Allan Henderson, Director of Hartlepool Marina Ltd and Alan James, Chief Operating Officer of Sail Training International/ Photo: Dave Charnley Photography.

During this week’s visit, Sail Training International met with a number of staff from Hartlepool Borough Council and also visited Hartlepool Marina, PD Ports and the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

The visitors were also taken by boat from Hartlepool Marina to PD Ports to get an understanding of the site layout.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It was great welcoming the team from Sail Training International and talking them through our exciting plans for next summer.

“During the visit, we showed them the locations we’ll be using for The Tall Ships Races Hartlepool 2023 and spoke about the warm welcome we plan to extend to ships and trainees alike.

“Clearly, we still have much work to do, but Sail Training International were very happy with our progress so far and we’ll be meeting again following the conclusion of the 2022 event.”