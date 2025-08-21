A teenage cyclist suffered "serious injuries" following a collision on the Coast Road, in Blackhall, on Wednesday, August 20.

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the bike he was riding collided with a car.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to contact them after the incident in Blackhall on Wednesday, August 20, shortly before 4pm.

Durham Constabulary said on Thursday: “Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Blackhall yesterday.

“The incident occurred shortly before 4pm on the Coast Road and involved a MG HS and a bicycle.

“The rider, a teenage boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) also rushed to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We dispatched one ambulance crew, one rapid response paramedic, one specialist paramedic and one clinical team leader.

"One patient was taken to James Cook University Hospital."

Durham Constabulary added: “Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV footage of the incident.

“Please contact [email protected], quoting incident number 236 of August 20 with information.”