Teenage boy suffers 'serious injuries' following collision between bike and car at Blackhall
Police are now appealing for witnesses to contact them after the incident in Blackhall on Wednesday, August 20, shortly before 4pm.
Durham Constabulary said on Thursday: “Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Blackhall yesterday.
“The incident occurred shortly before 4pm on the Coast Road and involved a MG HS and a bicycle.
“The rider, a teenage boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) also rushed to the incident.
A spokesperson said: “We dispatched one ambulance crew, one rapid response paramedic, one specialist paramedic and one clinical team leader.
"One patient was taken to James Cook University Hospital."
Durham Constabulary added: “Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV footage of the incident.
“Please contact [email protected], quoting incident number 236 of August 20 with information.”