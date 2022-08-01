Teenager completes Race For Life vow in memory of Hartlepool woman

In 2013, five-year-old Lottie Taylor-Watson promised Margaret Wilson, that she would run 10 consecutive Hartlepool Race For Life events in memory of her daughter, Julie Carney, who died in 2012.

Julie, who was from Hartlepool, and Lottie’s mother, Sharon Taylor-Watson, now 47 and from Skelton, in East Cleveland, met while working together at Marlow Foods, in Stokesley.

After falling ill just before Hartlepool’s Race for Life earlier this summer, 14-year-old Lottie decided to run the recent Newcastle 10k race instead.

14-year-old Lottie Taylor-Watson stands next to 85-year-old Margaret Wilson after completing her tenth Race for Life.

Lottie completed her first 10k run in one hour and fifteen minutes with her proud mum waiting for her at the finish line.

Sharon said: "We, or should I say Lottie, normally struggle to do a 5k.”

Lottie did not train for the race but does ballet and horse riding in her spare time, which Sharon said keeps her fit.

Lottie raised around £300 this year for Cancer Research UK to take her ongoing total to £2,000.

Margaret has previously donated £50 for each race Lottie has completed and this year, to mark her 10th race, donated £100 to Cancer Research UK.

Sharon is very proud of her daughter, who has previously supported the Little Princess Trust, which supports young cancer battlers, and is expecting her to do more fundraising in the future.