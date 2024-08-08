Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three thugs who attacked police during the major disorder in Hartlepool have been locked up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby Shirbon, 18, Kieron Gatenby, 19, and 30-year-old Carl Holliday were part of a large group of rioters who threw missiles at police in the Murray Street area last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirbon, who turned 18 on the day of Wednesday’s riot, was sentenced to 20 months in a youth offender institution on Thursday, August 8.

Teesside Crown Court heard he had been to bingo with his family to celebrate his birthday before getting involved in the large scale disorder after seeing news of it on social media.

Bobby Shirbon, (top left), Kieron Gatenby (top right) and Carl Holliday (below) have been locked up for their role in he Hartlepool disorder.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said Shirbon and Gatenby were part of a group who threw bottles, planks of wood and bricks at police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses and properties suffered smashed windows, eight police officers were injured and a police vehicle was torched in the mayhem.

Despite the public outcry, Shirbon, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, went out looking for trouble with other youths the very next night again in the Murray Street area.

He was arrested wearing a balaclava after throwing a beer bottle at a police van as it drove past before running away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Farm Shop in Murray Street, Hartlepool, after the riot on July 31.

Sherbon, who studied bricklaying at college after being in care, admitted two counts of violent disorder.

Sentencing, Judge Francis Laird said: “What’s particularly troubling about this case is July 31 was your 18th birthday, a day which should have been joyous and a cause for celebration.

"But it ended up with you confronting police officers as part of an ugly, aggressive and violent mob.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Cahill, mitigating, said Shirbon had acted “foolishly” by getting involved in the disorder but was young and immature.

Gatenby, of Yeovil Walk, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 16 months of youth detention for violent disorder on July 31.

He and Shirbon were part of the group that threw things at police and shouted racial slurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatenby, who had been walking to his girlfriend’s when he got involved in the disorder, admitted hurling an egg at officers.

The judge accepted he did not hold racist views.

Calum McNicholas, mitigating, said: “The actions of Mr Gatenby will haunt him for the rest of his life.”

Holliday, 30, of Tankerville Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and eight months for violent disorder after throwing metal sheeting at police numerous times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he is a convicted robber and alcoholic who had drank about 30 cans that night.

Duncan McReddie, mitigating, said Holliday did not hold extreme political views and had been a “drunken fool”.

Judge Laird told each defendant they had chosen to take part in “an organised and large scale act of public disorder”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Householders and businesses alike feared for their safety and for the safety of their property.”

He said due to the overall circumstances and “gravity” of the incident, custody must be immediate.

Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster was in court to see the offenders locked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an impact statement he described the “unprecedented” levels of aggression and violence towards officers and the impact on the public.

He said: “People are genuinely fearful for their own safety in communities they have lived their whole lives.”

The force is investigating around 150 cases of damage to property and the estimated cost of the riots is £300,000.