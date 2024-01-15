A plan for new direct rail services between Hartlepool and Darlington has been unveiled as part of an ambitious £1billion package of transport projects.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen is proposing a £40million investment in new track and signalling to link the two towns as part of a wider Metro-style local rail system.

Hartlepool is in line for transport projects totalling almost £100million including £50million proposed for improvements to the A689 dual carriageway.

And £5m is earmarked towards the Elwick bypass project, which received planning permission last week.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen in front of a proposed new rail map including a direct link between Hartlepool and Darlington.

Mayor Houchen announced the projects on Monday morning after the combined authority received an extra £1bn that was due to be spent on the northern leg of the Government’s controversial HS2 high speed rail project which was scrapped last year.

The Mayor said all of the projects are intended to help people move around the Tees Valley, access thousands of new jobs being created, as well as to entice businesses to invest here.

The proposals, which also include a £1m study into a potential Tees Tunnel slashing journey times between Hartlepool and Redcar’s Teesworks site, are due to go before combined authority cabinet members for approval on January 26.

Mr Houchen said: "It’s about connecting people to opportunities.

Hartlepool Rail Station. Picture by FRANK REID

“I think this could really revolutionise what our transport system looks like in the next ten years.

"Hopefully we can get it signed off and deliver.”

He said the proposed rail improvements would give people a “genuine alternative” to travelling by car adding: “At the minute it’s not up to scratch.”

Mayor Houchen said the vision is for people to be able to jump on a train every few minutes and get to anywhere in the region.

£50m is proposed for improvements to the A689 to improve Hartlepool's connections with the wider Tees Valley.

Regarding direct services between Hartlepool and Darlington, he said: “We need to make sure we’re connected as a full region.

"Hartlepool is an absolute equal partner and has huge opportunities that we should all be leveraging, and I think it will drive more investment in Hartlepool as well as people from Hartlepool into the rest of the region.

"This money will allow us to deliver those track improvements which once done will deliver direct trains between Hartlepool and Darlington.”

Mr Houchen also announced a £5m plan to develop a rail devolution proposal to the Government to give the combined authority more control.

On the A689 corridor, he announced a £50m package of planned improvements for road users, cyclists and pedestrians.

He said: “Hartlepool needs much better connectivity getting in and out. Hartlepool needs to be much better connected to the rest of the region, and the A689 improvements will do that.”

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Cllr Mike Young, who also sits on the combined authority cabinet, welcomed the proposals, saying: “I think it’s really exciting.

"It’s obviously adding to what we’ve already got. Planning permission for Elwick bypass was granted last week. We’re eager for the new train station to be open.

"But the fact we’re now going to look towards further connectivity, direct links to Darlington and potentially onto the airport is all really good to hear.”

The area’s five local councils, including Hartlepool, are also due to share in £83m towards local road schemes, such as addressing potholes.