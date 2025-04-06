Teesside multibank initiative backed by Amazon helps thousands of Hartlepool residents

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST
From left: Marnie Ramsey from Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Harrison and Beth Major in the charity’s warehouse.From left: Marnie Ramsey from Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Harrison and Beth Major in the charity’s warehouse.
From left: Marnie Ramsey from Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Harrison and Beth Major in the charity’s warehouse.
A charity that helps people struggling with the cost-of-living helped almost 5,000 Hartlepool residents in its first three months.

The Junction Multibank opened in Middlesbrough last November with key funding from Tees Valley local authorities including £25,000 from Hartlepool Borough Council.

The charity distributes essential items like clothes, hygiene products, and household furnishings, donated as surplus by companies including Amazon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By the start of February, it donated 35,789 items to 4,849 individuals in Hartlepool.

CEOO Beth Major said: “I'm so pleased that thanks to the support of the Council we have been able to bring The Junction Multibank to Tees Valley and support people experiencing poverty in Hartlepool to this extent already."

More news: How to get involved in efforts to bury Hartlepol time capsule

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, paid a recent visit to the charity and said: “This is a fantastic initiative and one that the Council was honoured to help get off the ground.”

If you need support from The Junction Multibank, speak to the town’s Central or South Community Hubs.

Related topics:HartlepoolTeessideCouncilAmazonHartlepool Borough CouncilMiddlesbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice