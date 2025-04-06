Teesside multibank initiative backed by Amazon helps thousands of Hartlepool residents
The Junction Multibank opened in Middlesbrough last November with key funding from Tees Valley local authorities including £25,000 from Hartlepool Borough Council.
The charity distributes essential items like clothes, hygiene products, and household furnishings, donated as surplus by companies including Amazon.
By the start of February, it donated 35,789 items to 4,849 individuals in Hartlepool.
CEOO Beth Major said: “I'm so pleased that thanks to the support of the Council we have been able to bring The Junction Multibank to Tees Valley and support people experiencing poverty in Hartlepool to this extent already."
Councillor Brenda Harrison, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, paid a recent visit to the charity and said: “This is a fantastic initiative and one that the Council was honoured to help get off the ground.”
If you need support from The Junction Multibank, speak to the town’s Central or South Community Hubs.
