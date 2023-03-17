The 44 Hartlepool streets set to be repaired this year as part of £7m highway maintenance programme
Repair works will be carried out on tens of Hartlepool streets over the next five years after a £7 million maintenance programme was approved.
Members of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee have agreed proposals put forward by highways officials based on annual condition surveys by specialist contractors and regular checks by council inspectors.
Requests received from members of the public and ward Councillors are also considered when drawing up the maintenance schedule.
Funding for the maintenance is allocated by the Government and includes Pot Hole Fund and Incentive Fund monies.
The first year of the project will see £102,000 allocated to repair a section of Mowbray Road and a further £100,000 set aside for works on sections of Catcote Road.
Kieran Bostock, Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant director (place management), said: “The areas included in the maintenance programme are those that are in the most need of repair, as identified by the survey methods.
“However, some highways can deteriorate more quickly than others over time, so there needs to be an element of flexibility in the programme where a scheme can be re-prioritised should that prove necessary.”
Councillor Shane Moore, who chaired the Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “It is pleasing to note that the council has received a multi-year funding settlement from the Government which enables us to commit significant resources to the maintenance of highways across the Borough.”
Here are the 44 streets in town set to be repaired over 2023-2024:
Sections of the A689 and A179,
Mowbray Road,
Easington Road (Coast Road section),
Catcote Road,
King Oswy Drive,
Worset Lane,
Old Cemetery Road,
Old School Lane (A179 to Village plus first section south of A179),
Throston Grange Lane,
Brougham Terrace,
Elliott Street,
Fens Crescent,
Ridlington Way,
Lizard Grove,
Minch Road,
Bond Street,
Northlands Avenue,
Greatham Back Road,
Owton Close,
Queen Terrace,
Green Terrace,
Jesmond Road (Chester Road to Everett Street stretch),
Northgate,
Durham Street,
Macaulay Road,
South Parade (Oxford Street-Southburn Terrace stretch),
Egerton Road,
Cresswell Road,
Hindpool Close,
Stonethwaite Close,
Torbay Grove,
Gainford Street,
Clark Street,
Moorhen Road,
Seaton Lane,
Dalton Piercy Road (A19 to Three Gates stretch),
Cresswell Drive,
Friar Terrace,
Gladstone Street,
Greatham High Street,
Sinclair Road,
Sheriff Street,
Oxford Road,
Pounder Place.
The full five-year maintenance programme can be viewed at https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/downloads/download/2386/five-year_highway_maintenance_programme.