Hartlepool Borough Council’s housing revenue account (HRA) reopened in 2016 and owns and manages more than 300 properties for residents to live in.

As of the end of January, the local authority had 325 homes in its portfolio, a rise on the 309 recorded in April 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as the planned 18 homes at Hill View, in Greatham are now completed and fully occupied, the latest meeting of the finance and policy committee heard.

Flashback to the completion of new council homes in Greatham in 2022. Left to right, Councillor Shane Moore, Kirsty Birbeck, from Homes England, Hartlepool Borough Council principal housing officer Amy Waller, Hartlepool Borough Council assistant director (development and growth) Bev Bearne and ward councillor Bob Buchan.

Finance officers are estimating the HRA account, which is ring-fenced and separate from general local authority funding, will see an £8,000 revenue deficit for 2022-23.

They added this is “owing to the rapid increase in inflation above budget planning assumptions” and can be met through dedicated HRA funding reserves, which have a balance of just under £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor Melanie Morley said: “Although it’s an £8,000 deficit, the fact that it’s gone to repairs and maintenance, I think it’s positive that we are keeping the stock well and keeping our people housed in this current climate.”

Future developments include 18 affordable properties from Keepmoat Homes off Brenda Road to be completed by March 2024.

Council leader and independent Councillor Shane Moore added: “The whole purpose of reopening the HRA and building our stock is to be good landlords and provide good quality homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December councillors voted to increase rent for council homes by 5% for 2023-24, stressing it was needed to grow the stock and ensure the HRA remained “robust and sustainable”.