Council chiefs in Hartlepool have issued almost 100 fines to parents for unauthorised holidays during school term time over the last three years.

Figures show from 2021-22 to 2023-2024 a total of 92 fixed penalty notices were issued by Hartlepool Borough Council due to term-time holidays.

In the 2023-24 academic year the council issued 35 penalty notices for such offences, totalling £1,800.

In 2021-22, 23 were issued, which the council collected £1,080 from, rising to 34 in 2022-2023, which generated £1,620.

The data, provided by Confused.com following a Freedom of Information request, showed Hartlepool had one of the lowest numbers in the country for fixed penalty notices issued for such offences during the period.

Council chiefs explained this was due to differences in local authority code of conducts prior to August 2024.

Since then, however, new national guidelines have been implemented for all councils.

A council spokesperson said: “Prior to August 2024, each local authority in England produced their own code of conduct regarding holidays in term time and unauthorised absences and issued penalty notices in accordance with it.

“Under Hartlepool Borough Council’s code of conduct, a penalty notice would only be issued if a child’s attendance was 90% or below in the 39 weeks prior to the holiday during term time.

“This 90% threshold was to encourage good attendance.

“In other local authorities around the country, penalty notices could be issued in respect of just one day’s unauthorised holiday in term time, hence the variation in the number of penalty notices issued around the country.

“Due to the significant variation in codes of conduct around the country, in August 2024 the Department for Education set out new statutory guidelines for when a penalty notice should be issued, and from then on, holidays during term time could only be authorised in exceptional circumstances.”

Parents who take their children out of school during term time without authorisation can now face fines of up to £160, reduced to £80 if paid within 21 days.

A fine must be considered when a child has missed five days of school for unauthorised reasons.

Hartlepool council chiefs noted if a fine “remains unpaid then legal action will be taken”.

This can result in families paying hundreds of pounds once court courts are added.