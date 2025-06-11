Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has voiced his support for a local campaign raising awareness of the dangers of expectant mothers drinking alcohol.

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) covers a range of lifelong mental and physical problems which result from a baby being exposed to alcohol in the womb.

The Hartlepool campaign, led by local residents Diane Williams and Ann Marie Maiden, seeks to raise awareness of the condition among expectant mothers as well as increasing training for social care professionals to better identify and support children affected by FASD.

FASD’s effects including causing problems with communication and speech, movement and balance, learning, managing emotions, hyperactivity and physical development.

Although FASD is a lifelong condition, early diagnosis and support can limit its effects on a child’s life.

According to the National Organisation for FASD, it is thought that around 3.6% of the population, around 2.4 million people nationwide, may have FASD.

Mr Brash praised the women for their work after meeting them recently and said FASD “is a serious and lasting condition that is often misunderstood or overlooked”.

He added: “We need to ensure that every expectant mother is aware of the risks, that support is there for those who need it, and that professionals in health and social care are trained to spot the signs early.

"This is a campaign that can save lives and improve them and I’ll do everything I can in Parliament to make sure it is heard.”

Ms Williams added: “It means so much to have Jonathan’s support.

"We know how tough it can be to get a diagnosis and find the right help.

"That’s why awareness and training are so important. So that no child is left behind and no family has to feel like they’re facing this alone.”

Women struggling with alcohol consumption during pregnancy are also encouraged to speak confidentially to a midwife or a doctor.

Help is additionally available from the FASD Network UK at https://fasdnetwork.org and the National Organisation for FASD at https://nationalfasd.org.uk .

The National Organisation for FASD can also be contacted at 0208 4585951.

The Drinkline helpline is available at 0300 123 1110.