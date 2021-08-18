The Hartlepool 12-year-old who fought Covid but kept on training for a 140-mile challenge
A Hartlepool youngster spent a week tackling Covid-19 but still battled on with his preparations for a charity challenge.
Lewin Tubuna, 13 later this month, had to spent 10 days in isolation
He was ill for almost a week just as he was stepping up his preparations for a huge charity bike ride.
But latest overcame his illness to train in his house.
Mum Lynsey said: “He did more than 100 miles on a turbo trainer while isolating even though there were two days where he wasn’t well enough to do any training,
"His focus and determination has been unreal. He is really enjoying the cycling.”
Lewin is in training to ride from Whitehaven to Hartlepool in 24 hours on Saturday, September 11.
He hopes to raise £3,000 for Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool and has already reached £1,700.
Lynsey praised local companies for backing her son and said it was "good to see local businesses getting behind him and sponsoring him”.
She added: “He is ready and looking good for the big day. We are so proud of him and his attitude towards training.”
Lewin has raised £13,000 since he first started supporting worthy causes when he was eight years old.
In 2016, he amassed £1,800 for Hartlepool charity Miles for Men through a 10-mile sponsored bike ride on his eighth birthday.
He went even further two years later on his 10th birthday when Lewin raised more than double his initial target of £2,500.
He rode from Whitehaven in Cumbria back to Hartlepool in three days with a support team and dad Suli.
He did it on behalf of Alice House Hospice.
The effort saw him win the Child of Achievement Trophy at the 2018 Best of Hartlepool Awards.
In 2020, he walked 100 miles in the lead-up to his 12th birthday.
Lewin also sprang into action in a different way last year when he heard charities were struggling during the pandemic.
He used initiative and came up with an online raffle which sold all 100 tickets in just 90 minutes – and at £5 a go, with the chance of winning Ray Ban sunglasses, Lewin raised £500 for the town’s Alice House.
To back his latest challenge, people should visit the Lewins Coast to Coast one Day Challenge page on Just Giving.