Hartlepool family heads for the hills to complete Macmillan's Mighty Hike half marathon in Lake District

Hartlepool Rotarian Dave Barker, his wife Nina and their daughter Rachael, completed the Macmillan Mighty Hike half marathon by heading for the Cumbrian hills to take part in the popular event.

Together they raised over £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support at a time when charities’ funds have been hit by the pandemic.

In 2020, the intrepid family also completed a 20-mile walk in the Lake District around Derwentwater in aid of the Rotary Charity Account after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

Dave and Nina Barker and their daughter Rachael completed Macmillan's Mighty Hike around Lake Ullswater.

The Macmillan Mighty Hike started in the grounds of the luxurious Dalemain House near Ullswater, travelling along the Ullswater Way overlooking the lake and finishing at Glenridding.

Dave said: “Participants were myself, Nina and Rachael along with a few hundred others who were sent off in waves from the starting point.

"We were cheered home with a glass of Prosecco and food next to Ullswater at Glenridding.

“Our target was £750 between us. We managed to get £1,600 which included Gift Aid.

The walk took in the beauty of Lake Ullswater.

"We were delighted with that and the generosity of everyone who supported us. A massive thank you to all concerned for what we believe to be a very worthwhile cause and much needed funding for Macmillan in the current climate.”

The Barkers were not the only ones putting on their walking shoes for a good cause recently.

Over a seven week period, Dave and fellow Hartlepool Rotarians completed a virtual Land’s End to John O’Groats walk by pounding the pathways and walks around the area to match the 603-mile distance.

In the process, they raised funds for Hartlepool Rotary Club’s local community groups.

Hartlepool Rotary President Carol Menabawey said: “I am proud of all of the members who were able to participate in this venture, which has also improved their well being, despite some sore feet!”

