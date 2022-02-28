The Hartlepool bid to help war-torn Ukraine's citizens - and here's how to support it

Town business Hogg Global Logistics has become the Hartlepool collection point for anyone wanting to do their bit to help.

People are being urged to bring along essential items to the company based at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton, between 10am and 5pm.

Hogg Global is an international sea, air and road freight firm but its bosses are keen to be the town collection point for a wider North East bid to support people in Ukraine.

Left to right, Lyndsay, Helen and Kevin Hogg from Hogg Global Logistics with a selection of donated items. Picture by FRANK REID.

Company director Lyndsay Hogg said: “Everyone wants to do something and we all feel a bit helpless with what is happening. You feel for them. It hits home.

"The whole world wants to do something. A lot of people in Hartlepool are offering to donate and we thought we would try and help.”

The family-run firm has more than 30 years of experience in business and ships goods around the world.

Hogg Global is offering itself as a collection point for first aid goods, bandages, plasters, eye washes and sterile wipes as well as good condition blankets, sleeping bags and quilts.

Driver Rob Tocher. Picture by FRANK REID

It stepped in when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher who launched the initial plea for donations.

Rob is a former soldier who served with the Royal Logistics Corps in the first Gulf War.

He said he had watched the situation in Ukraine unfold and added; “It built up and I thought ‘what can I do?’ I have watched children crossing the Polish border.”

Rob said he had been ‘gobsmacked’ to the response from the people of Hartlepool after he first put his plea for donations on social media.

"I am in awe of them. The people of Hartlepool have been outstanding and I can not thank them enough.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has urged Britons not to travel to Ukraine to join the fighting, and help in other ways, such as donating money through the Ukrainian embassy to be spent on weaponry and aid, or to volunteer with organisations helping refugees.

People wanting to make donations to Hogg Global Logistics can also call 07757 099190.

