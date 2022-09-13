The Hartlepool landmarks which will be lit up in purple in tribute to the Queen

Hartlepool Borough Council has announced three more sites in the town will be illuminated this week as the town continues to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96 last Thursday.

It comes after Victory Square was lit up in purple last Friday, September 9.

Now St Hilda's Church on the Headland will also be illuminated from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Tuesday, September 13.

Victory Square will be lit up in purple once again.

The Clock Tower in Seaton Carew will turn purple next from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 14.

Victory Square will be lit up once again between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, September 18, a day before the Queen’s state funeral takes place in Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Members of the public are also invited to lay floral tributes at the two grassed areas within Victory Square.

The local authority has asked people to remove the plastic packaging from flowers before placing the tributes.

Hartlepool Borough Council said in a statement: “We ask that people make every effort to visit Victory Square to pay your respects in this way.

“Flowers laid at other locations will be moved to this location.

“We would be very grateful if flowers could be left without plastic packaging.”

People in Hartlepool can also sign two books of condolence, open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm at the Civic Centre and the Borough Hall.