Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer pays tribute to Queen in the House of Commons
Jill Mortimer has joined MPs from across the country in paying tribute to the late monarch during an emotional session in the House of Commons.
Hundreds of MPs have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II over a two-day sitting in the House of Commons on Friday (September 9) and Saturday (September 10).
Jill Mortimer, Hartlepool’s Conservative MP, spoke during the rare Saturday sitting on behalf of the town to “express our profound sadness” at the passing of the sovereign.
She told chamber: “The Queen was many things—a Head of State; a leader; a mother of realms and of heirs; a daughter of history and humanity.
"She was also a warm, humorous and understanding countrywoman, a lover of horses and dogs—passions and interests I share with Her late Majesty.
"In the equestrian and dog-loving community, when the sad but inevitable time comes when we must say goodbye to a much loved four-legged companion, we always want that to be at a time of their choosing, at the end of a good summer, in their favourite meadow or basket by the fire. It is also a passing we wish for ourselves.
“In my sadness at hearing the news of the Queen’s passing, I also felt solace in knowing that she had left this earthly dominion at the end of a glorious summer, before the cold winter starts to bite, in a favourite place of her own—a castle of happy memories.
"No one will forget that last taken public image of her fulfilling her final duty, smiling in her kilt and cardigan, trusty handbag – perhaps containing a marmalade sandwich – over her arm, a countrywoman by her fire.”
It comes as a historic ceremony dating back centuries took place in Hartlepool on Sunday, proclaming the accession of King Charles III to the throne King Charles III.
The announcement was read out by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie.
Ceremonies took place up and down the country on Sunday following the formal proclamation of King Charles III's as the new Sovereign at St James's Palace in London on Saturday morning (September 10).