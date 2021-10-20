The Hartlepool woman who is fundraising in memory of her beloved husband who bravely fought MND

Sandra Hamilton, 76, lost her husband Brian to MND four years ago this month.

Ever since, she has pledged to raise money in impressive ways and once walked 100 miles around town in all weathers.

Sandra’s 2020 efforts gathered in more than £2800 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and now she is back with another great initiative for 2021 which looks set to sail well beyond the £3,000 milestone.

She has organised a Ceilidh dance in the King Oswy Club, in King Oswy Drive, from 7pm on Friday, October 29.

"We've had some amazing gifts donated for the raffle by so many people and local businesses whose generosity never ceases to amaze me,” said Sandra who previously told the Hartlepool Mail that Brian died 11 months after his diagnosis, aged 75.

She said: “He was a really fit and energetic man and this disease took away what he had."

Highlights on the evening will include Hartlepool’s world champion Savannah Marshall who is donating boxing items, donations from Hartlepool United, a signed book from town comedian Danny Posthill and tickets from Leeds Rhinos rugby league team – whose legendary player Rob Burrow is fighting MND himself - will be auctioned on the night.

Sandra also praised local companies who donated gifts for the raffle including nail treatments and family activity vouchers.

Activities and ticket sales leading up to the ceilidh have already raised more than £3,000.

Brian fell ill in Bulgaria in September 2016 and Sandra said they originally thought he had had a stroke.

On their return home they paid privately to see someone at Middlesbrough’s James Cook hospital before he was diagnosed.

"It started with his breathing and he wondered if he’d had some sort of industrial disease such as asbestosis. We got it checked out and eventually was diagnosed with MND,” said Sandra.

Motor neurone disease is a condition that affects the brain and nerves and gets worse over time. It can affect the way people breathe, walk, how they talk and how they eat and drink.

Tickets for the ceilidh are £10 and are available from Sandra by calling 07905 783341, emailing [email protected] or on Facebook.

