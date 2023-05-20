West London pop rock group The Magic Numbers – whose hits include Forever Lost and Love Me Like You – will perform on Saturday, July 8, while indie band The Sherlocks will perform tracks from latest album People Like Me and You.

John Bramwell, Smooth and Turrell, Amelia Coburn, Elaine Palmer, James Leonard Hewitson, We Tibetans, Plaza and Redcar’s Dylan Cartlidge are also included.

The announcement follows recent confirmation that North-East indie band Maximo Park and renowned reggae band The Wailers will be headlining the extravaganza at Hartlepool’s Waterfront between July 6-9.

Catherine Honey, event director for The Tall Ships Races Hartlepool 2023, said: “It feels great to be able to release further details about our live music programme for the event.

“We have now announced over 30 live music performers, who will take to the stage at the event and what is even more exciting is that there is still more to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Our event is one of the biggest free and unticketed events in the UK this year so come along with your family and friends and see these great performers in action. There’s no need to worry about tickets.”The event will see two main stages.

One stage will be located on Victoria Quay and the other at Navigation Point. A smaller stage is proposed for Jackson’s Landing.

There will also be an array of local musicians such as Holy Moly & The Crackers, The Young Un’s, She Drew The Gun, Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra and Hartlepool’s very own Michael Gallagher on stage as well as incredible fireworks and displays.The Tall Ships Races, organised by Sail Training International, is an annual event that features a range of famous vessels which travel the world, stopping at designated ports along the way.

The Hartlepool legs runs from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9.