Robbie Stelling, who joined us earlier this month, is the son of television presenter and former Mail news reporter Jeff Stelling.

He said: "I was at the Hartlepool Mail between 1973 and 1977. It was my first job after school.

From left, former Hartlepool Mail journalist Jeff Stelling and his son, Robbie, who is the Mail's new Hartlepool United writer. Picture by FRANK REID

"Everything was done on typewriters back then and our news editor, Arthur Barratt, was a hard man to please.

"I would have to write and rewrite stories and then he would say the first one was the best.

"I covered news, magistrates' court, council meetings and sometimes crown court in Teesside.

"On Saturdays, the chief reporter Dave Picken and the rest of us would go to home games but we had to leave at 4.30pm and run back to the office to produce the Football Mail.”

Yet Talksport radio presenter Jeff, who still writes a column for the Mail, recalls how summer shifts had their perks.

He said: "Of course there was no internet and so we didn't have to worry about putting things online. So when the paper had been put to bed at 1.30pm we would go to the beach on summer days.

"I left in 1977 to go to local commercial radio but remember it as a wonderful period and am so happy that Robbie is following in my footsteps.

"He is his own man and will do it his own way.

"I hope he loves life and work in Hartlepool as much as I did."

Robbie, who previously worked for the Newbury Weekly News, said: "As a lifelong supporter of Hartlepool United, covering my first game working for the Mail was one of the proudest days of my life.

"I have dad to thank for a lot of things. Foremost among them my love of all things Hartlepool.

"Growing up in Hampshire, I think it's safe to say I wouldn't have become a Poolie had it not been for him.

"He used to take me to football training in a Pools top while all of my mates were kitted out in Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal or local sides like Southampton and Portsmouth.

"Most of them had never even heard of Hartlepool.

"And while I might have big shoes to fill, dad is always there with words of encouragement, support and advice.

"I've spent years travelling across the country to watch Pools with him - although for some reason people never seem to stop and ask me for an autograph or a selfie.

"Kevin Phillips and everyone at the club have been brilliant so far and have made me feel really welcome.

"I have a good feeling that Phillips is going to help lead the club to success and it's a dream come true to get the chance to live in the town and cover the team I have supported, a lot of the time from afar, for 25 years.

"I just hope I can do the role justice."

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: "We are delighted to welcome Robbie after he emerged as the successful candidate from a strong field of job applicants.

"He has certainly hit the ground running with both flair and determination.

"Our thanks too go to Jeff for never forgetting his roots here at the Mail.

"He has helped us out a number of times over the years with quotes for stories and kindly donates the fee from his monthly column to Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice."

Further details about how to support Alice House Hospice are available at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk .