It's been a difficult season for the Pools defenders for the most part but things are starting to improve since the arrival of Kevin Phillips and the back line were rewarded with a well-deserved shutout at the weekend.

Parkes and Waterfall - a match made in heaven

It's no coincidence that Pools' recent improvement at the back has coincided with the arrivals of Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall.

Pools have been much-improved at the back of late and were rewarded with a first home league clean sheet of the campaign

The pair were outstanding again at the weekend and limited 15-goal Harry Cardwell to one effort of note while substitute Wes Fonguck's strike over the bar was the only other time the Shrimpers really threatened Pete Jameson's goal.

Pools have conceded just 13 goals in 12 games since Parkes arrived from Livingston, with Waterfall following less than three weeks later; by comparison, they shipped 25 goals in the 12 games before either of the imposing centre-halves signed deals in the North East.

Waterfall was unavailable for the defeat to Barnet while Parkes was forced off in the first half and their absence was sharply felt as Pools struggled to get to grips with the Bees.

However the two were back together on Saturday and helped lead their side to a much-needed clean sheet that left manager Kevin Phillips delighted.

Crucially, the pair provide the leadership and experience that the Pools defence has been so sorely lacking for most of the campaign.

Together, Waterfall and Parkes have more than 800 career appearances under their belt and have both received praise from the boss in terms of what they bring on and off the pitch.

Waterfall is a two-time National League promotion-winning captain while Parkes has a wealth of Football League experience and so it's little surprise that the two are the most assured out-and-out defenders supporters have seen all season.

Equally important, they have restored some height and presence to a side that was continually being undone from set-pieces and balls into their box before Christmas.

As well as their more obvious qualities it would be doing the duo a disservice not to mention their football intelligence and ability to read the game.

With a combined age of 65, some National League strikers might fancy their chances beating the veterans for pace but their reading of the game means that's rarely been seen since the two linked up at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Their influence can be felt more indirectly, too, with Phillips having been impressed with what both men have brought to the dressing room and the training ground.

A much-improved David Ferguson

David Ferguson endured a difficult start to the season as he appeared to struggle with the weight of the captain's armband but looks to be getting back to his best and delivered another strong showing on Saturday.

Poolies should be well-aware of his qualities and the 29-year-old managed to make an impact at both ends of the pitch at the weekend, swinging in a number of threatening crosses while also making a vital challenge to take the ball off Harry Cardwell's toes in the first half.

The former York man was up for the challenge and in a bullish mood, facing up to Gus Scott-Morriss after the Southend wing-back took umbrage with his crucial interception that denied Cardwell.

When he's performing as he has shown he can, there aren't many full-backs better than Ferguson in the National League.

A first start since October for Alex Lacey

On the other side, Alec Lacey made a first start since October in a largely unfamiliar right-back role.

However the 30-year-old, who had been out of action for four months before returning from the bench against Barnet, didn't look out of place and could well be the man to make the position his own with Phillips seemingly still to settle on his preferred option.

While Lacey might not offer the same attacking threat as Ferguson, he is a diligent defender and adds more height to the Pools back line, diminishing the threat posed from opposition set-pieces as well as long diagonal balls aimed towards the flank.

A change in goal pays off

Goalkeeper Pete Jameson celebrated his first clean sheet in a Hartlepool shirt after boss Kevin Phillips handed him the gloves in favour of Joel Dixon.

The 30-year-old, who is on loan from Harrogate, was a spectator for large parts of the contest although he looked comfortable when collecting one deep cross in the first half and made a sharp save from Harry Cardwell's strike after the break.

While Jameson has not been faultless since signing for Pools over the summer he added a calmness and commanding presence that Phillips will hope could lead to more clean sheets before the season ends and his loan expires.

Crawford and Featherstone working well in tandem

Tom Crawford, who was back in the side following suspension, provided the perfect partner for skipper Nicky Featherstone with an all-action display.

The 24-year-old's desire and energy combined well with Featherstone's awareness and intelligence and the pair looked assured in possession and offered the back four some protection.