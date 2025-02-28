From new railway crossings and parks to roads and dual carriageways, Hartlepool looks very different today than it did in the 1900s.
1. Green Street, Stranton
Scores of locals gather in Stranton for a memorial service on the day that the death of King Edward VII was announced on May 6, 1910. To the left of the packed crowd is the Seaton Carew Iron Works Workmen's Club on Green Street. Photo: Other, third party
2. Green Street, Stranton
A lot has changed in this area since 1910, with the creation of the dual carriageway altering the area forever. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Stranton
Stranton suffered a huge flood around 100 years ago. In the background, you can see Stranton shops and The Causeway pub. Photo: Other, third party
4. Stranton
Stranton looks very similar now to what it did back in the 1900s, with its signature shop fronts still standing strong. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.