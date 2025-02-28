Hartlepool has changed a lot across the decades.Hartlepool has changed a lot across the decades.
Hartlepool has changed a lot across the decades.

Then and now: 20 MORE photos that show how Hartlepool has changed over the years

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Feb 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 15:37 BST
Hartlepool has seen countless changes across the decades.

From new railway crossings and parks to roads and dual carriageways, Hartlepool looks very different today than it did in the 1900s.

See more Hartlepool ‘then and now’ comparison pictues

Scores of locals gather in Stranton for a memorial service on the day that the death of King Edward VII was announced on May 6, 1910. To the left of the packed crowd is the Seaton Carew Iron Works Workmen's Club on Green Street.

1. Green Street, Stranton

Scores of locals gather in Stranton for a memorial service on the day that the death of King Edward VII was announced on May 6, 1910. To the left of the packed crowd is the Seaton Carew Iron Works Workmen's Club on Green Street. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
A lot has changed in this area since 1910, with the creation of the dual carriageway altering the area forever.

2. Green Street, Stranton

A lot has changed in this area since 1910, with the creation of the dual carriageway altering the area forever. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Stranton suffered a huge flood around 100 years ago. In the background, you can see Stranton shops and The Causeway pub.

3. Stranton

Stranton suffered a huge flood around 100 years ago. In the background, you can see Stranton shops and The Causeway pub. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Stranton looks very similar now to what it did back in the 1900s, with its signature shop fronts still standing strong.

4. Stranton

Stranton looks very similar now to what it did back in the 1900s, with its signature shop fronts still standing strong. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice