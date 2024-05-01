Clockwise from top left, the derelict Staincliffe Hotel, the former Odeon cinema, how the former Engineers' Club could be transformed and how the premises look now following a fire on April 30.Clockwise from top left, the derelict Staincliffe Hotel, the former Odeon cinema, how the former Engineers' Club could be transformed and how the premises look now following a fire on April 30.
What plans exist to tackle these derelict Hartlepool buildings and sites?

The recent fire at Hartlepool’s former Engineers’ Club has prompted questions about the future of a number of derelict buildings and sites across town.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st May 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 17:54 BST

Here we spotlight just some of what action is planned. Read more: 16 past and present artistic impressions of Hartlepool's future.

The former Engineers' Social Club, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, was hit by a serious fire on Tuesday, April 30.

The former Engineers' Social Club, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, was hit by a serious fire on Tuesday, April 30.

Advanced RS Developments has confirmed its £25m plans to build "98 stylish apartments and six retail units" on the site are still due to begin in 2024.

Advanced RS Developments has confirmed its £25m plans to build "98 stylish apartments and six retail units" on the site are still due to begin in 2024.

The nearby Wesley building, formerly a church, gym and nightclub, was also hit by fire in a suspected arson attack in November 2023.

The nearby Wesley building, formerly a church, gym and nightclub, was also hit by fire in a suspected arson attack in November 2023.

The £3.8m plans to convert the building into a 36-room boutique hotel, masterminded by Jomast Developments and the Hartlepool Town Deal Board, have since continued.

The £3.8m plans to convert the building into a 36-room boutique hotel, masterminded by Jomast Developments and the Hartlepool Town Deal Board, have since continued.

