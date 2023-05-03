News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Those were the days: 27 more Bonny Babies from the Hartlepool Mail Archives

The Mail’s Bonny Babies contest is proving just as popular now as it was all those years ago.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:30 BST

So here is another batch of retro photos for you from our 2004 competition.

Youngsters could compete up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

Aged two years.

1. Anthony Gibbs

Aged two years. Photo: SH

Aged three years.

2. Rachel Gibbs

Aged three years. Photo: SH

Aged three months.

3. Sophie Walls

Aged three months. Photo: SH

Aged five years.

4. Jordan Sanderson

Aged five years. Photo: SH

