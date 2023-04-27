News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
1 hour ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
1 hour ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
1 hour ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
3 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
15 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

You asked, we delivered: 26 MORE Bonny Babies from the Hartlepool Mail archives

Still haven’t seen anyone you recognise? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

Here is another batch of retro photos from our archive of competitors in the Mail’s 2004 Bonny Babies contest.

Hartlepool’s youngsters competed up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

Aged one year.

1. Caitlin Summer

Aged one year. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged one year.

2. Callum Bates

Aged one year. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged one year.

3. Codie Bates

Aged one year. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged three months.

4. Patrick Bates

Aged three months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Hartlepool Mail