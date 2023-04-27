Still haven’t seen anyone you recognise? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Here is another batch of retro photos from our archive of competitors in the Mail’s 2004 Bonny Babies contest.

Hartlepool’s youngsters competed up to the age of five, meaning these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens to early 20s.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

To see our earlier collections of 2004 pictures, click here.

1 . Caitlin Summer Aged one year. Photo: SH Photo Sales

2 . Callum Bates Aged one year. Photo: SH Photo Sales

3 . Codie Bates Aged one year. Photo: SH Photo Sales

4 . Patrick Bates Aged three months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

