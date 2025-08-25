Three people injured as five-vehicle crash closes A19 near Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Aug 2025, 09:39 BST
Three people suffered injuries after a five-vehicle collision closed a dual carriageway.

Motorists faced lengthy diversions after the northbound A19 was shut between the A179 Hartlepool turn off at Sheraton and the A181 Castle Eden junction.

The incident took place on Sunday, August 24, at around 12.30pm with tailbacks continuing for around two hours before the road reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the injured people was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, for “further treatment”.

The A19 northbound was closed following a collision near Hartlepool on Sunday.placeholder image
The A19 northbound was closed following a collision near Hartlepool on Sunday.

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson said: "We received a call at 12.38 on 24 August with reports of a five-vehicle road traffic incident on the A19 north near Hutton Henry, Hartlepool.

"We dispatched one emergency ambulance crew to the scene where we found three patients with minor injuries.

"Two patients were treated and discharged with a referral to community services at the scene and the third was conveyed to North Tees hospital for further treatment."

Related topics:HartlepoolMotoristsA19North East Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice