Three people injured as five-vehicle crash closes A19 near Hartlepool

Three people suffered injuries after a five-vehicle collision closed a dual carriageway.

Motorists faced lengthy diversions after the northbound A19 was shut between the A179 Hartlepool turn off at Sheraton and the A181 Castle Eden junction.

The incident took place on Sunday, August 24, at around 12.30pm with tailbacks continuing for around two hours before the road reopened.

One of the injured people was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, for “further treatment”.

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson said: "We received a call at 12.38 on 24 August with reports of a five-vehicle road traffic incident on the A19 north near Hutton Henry, Hartlepool.

"We dispatched one emergency ambulance crew to the scene where we found three patients with minor injuries.

"Two patients were treated and discharged with a referral to community services at the scene and the third was conveyed to North Tees hospital for further treatment."