Tickets available for Hartlepool male and female choral spectacular as details of programme revealed
Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir will perform individually and together in the concert at the Borough Hall on Friday, May 9.
It starts at 7pm and is raising money for the Mayor of Hartlepool’s chosen charities of Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Youth, Sports and Community Centre.
The programme is set to be filled with pop classics from artists including Abba, Elton John, Whitney Houston, Adele, The Beatles and more.
The audience can also look forward to show stoppers from decades of musicals.
It will be the first time the two choirs have come together for the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool’s Charity Choral Spectacular since 2017.
Tickets are priced £10 plus a £1.30 booking fee from Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, or call (01429) 890000.
They are also available from The Fisherman’s Arms, Southgate, and The Blacksmiths Arms at Stranton.
