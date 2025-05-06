Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are still available for a concert featuring a rare performance of both Hartlepool’s male and ladies’ choirs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir will perform individually and together in the concert at the Borough Hall on Friday, May 9.

It starts at 7pm and is raising money for the Mayor of Hartlepool’s chosen charities of Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Youth, Sports and Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is set to be filled with pop classics from artists including Abba, Elton John, Whitney Houston, Adele, The Beatles and more.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir will be in fine voice at the Borough Hall on Friday, May 9.

The audience can also look forward to show stoppers from decades of musicals.

More news: Community invited to learn about Hartlepool mosque at open day

It will be the first time the two choirs have come together for the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool’s Charity Choral Spectacular since 2017.

Tickets are priced £10 plus a £1.30 booking fee from Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, or call (01429) 890000.

They are also available from The Fisherman’s Arms, Southgate, and The Blacksmiths Arms at Stranton.