Tickets available for Hartlepool male and female choral spectacular as details of programme revealed

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tickets are still available for a concert featuring a rare performance of both Hartlepool’s male and ladies’ choirs.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir will perform individually and together in the concert at the Borough Hall on Friday, May 9.

It starts at 7pm and is raising money for the Mayor of Hartlepool’s chosen charities of Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Youth, Sports and Community Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The programme is set to be filled with pop classics from artists including Abba, Elton John, Whitney Houston, Adele, The Beatles and more.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir will be in fine voice at the Borough Hall on Friday, May 9.Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir will be in fine voice at the Borough Hall on Friday, May 9.
Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir will be in fine voice at the Borough Hall on Friday, May 9.

The audience can also look forward to show stoppers from decades of musicals.

More news: Community invited to learn about Hartlepool mosque at open day

It will be the first time the two choirs have come together for the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool’s Charity Choral Spectacular since 2017.

Tickets are priced £10 plus a £1.30 booking fee from Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, or call (01429) 890000.

They are also available from The Fisherman’s Arms, Southgate, and The Blacksmiths Arms at Stranton.

Related topics:HartlepoolTicketsMayorElton John

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice