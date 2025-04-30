Hartlepool mosque aims to allay concerns over Islam at annual open day
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community at Nasir Mosque, Brougham Terrace, will be holding their annual Open Day on Saturday, May 3, from 10am to 4pm.
Imam of the mosque Tahir Selby said last summer’s riots showed the importance of opening up the mosque to improve understanding around Islam.
Mr Selby said: “Over the years, we have constantly strived to develop a good relationship with our neighbours.
"We understand that some people still have some concerns about Islam, it is constantly receiving bad press, therefore, we want to remove any fears and misunderstandings that people may have and invite them to come to the Mosque to give us a chance to reassure them.”
During the open day visitors will get to look around the mosque, learn about its role in the community and speak to leaders.
Light refreshments will also be provided. Everyone is welcome.
