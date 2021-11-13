'Tiring but rewarding' - Hartlepool darts players complete 24-hour marathon in aid of pub defibrillator campaign

The Blacksmiths Arms darts players went without sleep during a 24-hour marathon raising hundreds of pounds towards the pub’s campaign to install a defibrillator.

They stepped up to the oche at midday on Friday, November 12, and played around the clock until 12pm on Saturday lunchtime (November 13).

In the process they raised at least £700 with more to come.

Celebrating success atthe end of the 24-hour darts marathon.

After completing the challenge they described themselves as “knackered” but delighted with how much money they raised.

More than 20 members of the darts team and pub regulars took part in the event.

Particular praise went to darts team vice captain Jason Boobyer and fellow team member Mark Wallace who lasted the full 24 hours.

Blacksmiths Arms darts player Jason Boobyer at the board while Steve Banner keeps score.

Jason, 34, said: “It was tiring and hard on the feet but rewarding.

"A couple of the lads went home for a couple of hours rest and came back, we had a couple sleeping on sofas and chairs, but we made sure that the games continued and money kept being raised non stop.

"We were always throwing darts in some capacity.”

They broadcast some of the marathon live on Facebook to help boost attention and funds.

Jason’s dad Carl Boobyer added: “We played many formats throughout the night; some one on one, some team games but all fun.”

The Blacksmiths Arms is part of Hawthorn Proper Pubs company, which is trying to roll out defibrillators in all of its pubs for use if anyone suffers sudden cardiac arrest.

The pub is now very close to its £1,500 target and is expected to smash it after an upcoming karaoke and race night.

Blacksmiths Arms landlord David Mountney said: “It’s fantastic. They’ve done really well.

"To keep going for 24 hours it’s been a bit of a hard slog but they did it.

“They’ve raised a tremendous amount of money over the last couple of weeks. We are well on our way to getting our target .

"It means it will be another defibrillator for the town.”

He and the staff served up food and drink to the players throughout the challenge to help keep their energy levels up.

