Top Model of England Aimee Whitton officially opens new dress studio in Hartlepool

The reigning Top Model of England, Aimée Whitton, 20, from Seaton Carew, was on hand to officially open the new The Dressworx Bridal and Prom Studio.

The Dressworx, which was previously based in York Road since 2016, has now moved to a larger studio in Park Road opposite Shottons Kitchens and Bathrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Pauline Devine said: “Whilst we do get a lot of customers travelling from all over the north to visit us, it’s thanks to the huge amount of support we’ve received from Hartlepool residents that’s allowed us to grow in the way we have.

Aimée (pictured, left) was joined by Top Model North Yorkshire Amber Killey at the opening event.

"I’m so happy with our new much bigger space, which means we can bring more top Bridal and Prom designers to the town for the first time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Model of England Aimée has described the atmosphere at the opening last weekend as “fabulous” and has said it was a “privilege” to be asked to open the new studio.

“I was so excited to be able to open the new studio, I bought my prom dress from The Dressworx four years ago and it was the same dress I won my first modelling title in, so this felt like coming full circle,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimée and Amber modelled some of the dresses on the in store catwalk.

Aimée, who will be jetting off to Egypt next month for two weeks to represent England at the Top Model of the World international final, added: “It was beautiful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got to model three of the new dresses they had in stock. They stock all shapes, all sizes, all colours.

"The dresses we tried on were so stunning, I felt like a real life princess.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimée was joined by the current Top Model of North Yorkshire, Amber Killey, at the opening.

Owner Pauline, 58, added: “We had a really fun opening with Aimée and Amber modelling some of our dresses on our new in store catwalk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad