Tragic Hartlepool dad Daniel Walker to be remembered at fundraising event

The community is invited to come together in memory of a Hartlepool dad-of-two and raise funds for mental health.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:21 BST

Daniel Walker’s Memorial Fundraising Event will take place on Friday, May 5, to celebrate his life and encourage people to speak up and get the mental health support they need.

Doting father-of-two Daniel sadly took his own life aged 32 after battling a drugs addiction since he was a teenager.

His mother Beverley Kingsley, who is organising the charity night in his memory, said the event is going to be “emotional”.

Daniel sadly took his own life at the age of 32.
Daniel sadly took his own life at the age of 32.
It will feature performances from six acts, including a ventriloquist and drag artist Matilda Sparkle. All proceeds will go to mental health charity Let’s Connect.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, I won’t deny that. On the night it’s probably going to be emotional,” Beverley, 58, said.

"There’s lots of people coming to the event who’ve had similar experiences, they’ve lost loved ones in a similar way,

The retired care home worker added: "It’s obviously something after the event that I want to continue with regard to supporting the community for mental health, especially around young men, but everyone in general, really. Because even when somebody passes away, everybody else is affected as well.”

Daniel's mum Beverley (right) is organising a charity night in his memory.
Daniel's mum Beverley (right) is organising a charity night in his memory.

Beverley previously told the Mail Daniel was a “lovely dad” but that drugs would turn him into a different person.

He started smoking cigarettes when he was 10 and was using marijuana as a teenager. He later started taking cocaine.

"He was a genuine lad and it’s just painful that he got wrapped up in the drug world,” Beverley said.

She added: "It’s going to be a good night, we’re going to have some fun. And, hopefully, we can raise a good amount of money for Let’s Connect.

The Greatham grandmother continued: "The money that’s going to be raised is to raise funds for our community to put into mental health support and wellbeing of our community. It’s Daniel’s legacy for people to have a voice and get the support they need.”

The event will start from 7pm at the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street, at 7pm.

Further details are available on the Daniel Walker’s Fund Raising Event page on Facebook.

Contact Samaritans free at any time on 116 123, or visit www.samaritans.org

