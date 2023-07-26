The event, which took place between July 6 and July 9, saw tens of thousands of people attend, with visitors from as far as Texas and Australia.

Northern has now confirmed it carried nearly 6,000 people to and from Hartlepool over the Tall Ships weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve additional shuttle services a day were in place between Darlington and Hartlepool over the weekend, with more carriages added to existing services to meet demand.

Hartlepool railway station on Saturday, July 8.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: “We were pleased to be able to offer extra train services to support Tall Ships and get our customers to the event.

“Over the weekend our trains carried more than 5,800 people to and from Hartlepool.”

The event has been hailed as success, with organisers saying it went “beyond expectations”.