Train operator confirms passenger numbers during Hartlepool Tall Ships Races

Thousands of people travelled to and from Hartlepool during the weekend of the Tall Ships Races, train operator Northern has revealed.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST

The event, which took place between July 6 and July 9, saw tens of thousands of people attend, with visitors from as far as Texas and Australia.

Northern has now confirmed it carried nearly 6,000 people to and from Hartlepool over the Tall Ships weekend.

Twelve additional shuttle services a day were in place between Darlington and Hartlepool over the weekend, with more carriages added to existing services to meet demand.

Hartlepool railway station on Saturday, July 8.Hartlepool railway station on Saturday, July 8.
Hartlepool railway station on Saturday, July 8.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: “We were pleased to be able to offer extra train services to support Tall Ships and get our customers to the event.

“Over the weekend our trains carried more than 5,800 people to and from Hartlepool.”

The event has been hailed as success, with organisers saying it went “beyond expectations”.

Exact visitors’ numbers are yet to be confirmed.

Related topics:HartlepoolDarlingtonAustraliaTexas