Tribute to Hartlepool's RAF men and women over the years in eye-opening new book

Local history author June Markwell has spent the last couple of years gathering stories from serving personnel and researching the past for Our Boys and Girls in Sky Blue.

It covers Hartlepool’s involvement from the time of the forerunner of the RAF, the Royal Flying Corps, right up to the present day.

June, from Seaton Carew, began writing the book in 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF.

June Markwell with her latest book. Picture by FRANK REID

She issued a call for stories of men and women from the town who have served in the RAF.

June said: “There is a Hartlepool connection to practically everything in the book.

"I’m trying to show that these people are working all the time for us. There’s always something going on somewhere in the world involving the RAF.

"I also wanted to remember people who may have been forgotten. I don’t think we should forget the lessons of what happened in the war.”

June Markwell (right) with Verona Markin local and family historical assistant at Community Hub Central. Picture by FRANK REID

A chapter is dedicated to the early days of flying including Royal Flying Corps bi-planes landing at Seaton Carew, and Zeppelin raids on Hartlepool in 1916 during the First World War.

Many RAF men who fought in the Second World War are also honoured in the book including the fascinating story of Polish refugee Jan Kowal who settled in Hartlepool and is now 96.

Hartlepool’s connections to the famous Dambusters operation and the Great Escape are also featured.

A number of recent RAF personnel are included including Wing Commander Chris Wright MBE from Hartlepool who has flown Typhoon and Tornado jets in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He also took part in an RAF centenary flypast over Buckingham Palace in 2018.

Pilot Daniel Robinson, a former English Martyrs pupil, who was the first non-American to fly an F-22 jet for the US air force is also featured.

June, who is now in her 80s, has written around 30 local history books.

Our Boys and Girls in Sky Blue will be available to buy from Community Hub Central (library) in York Road, Seaton Carew Golf Club, and Cards R Hudsons on The Front.

It can also be ordered for £9.99 plus postage by emailing: [email protected]

Proceeds will go to the forces charity SSAFA.

