Hartlepool Boxing Day Dip opens for registration as organisers look forward to post-Covid return

The popular event, like many, was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

But registration for the dip, organised by Hartlepool Round Table and which sees hundreds of dippers take the plunge, has now opened.

It will be two years since hundreds of hardy souls braved the bracing North Sea to raise thousands of pounds for worthy causes with hundreds of spectators also lining the sea front.

Heading for the sea at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

James Black, Hartlepool Round Table’s charities and media officer, said: “Preparations have already started.

"We have just opened ticket sales up online. The pandemic stopped us from running it last year.

"We’re looking forward to getting back into the swing of things.

"Based on the numbers of people who take part and the huge amount of spectators, we are definitely one of the biggest in the North East and one of the biggest in the country.

Dippers taking part in the last Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day Dip in 2019. Picture by FRANK REID

"We pride ourselves on the organisation of it, in the atmosphere it creates and the amount of money it raises for individual charities small and large.”

Once again, The Marine Hotel on The Front will act as the meeting place for the dip.

A parade led by the Hartlepool Round Table Chairman will leave the hotel at 11.30am prompt and down the slipway on to the beach.

Dippers can register at the hotel on the day and afterwards can warm up with hot refreshments and food.

There will also be fun and games laid on in the car park beforehand.

James added: “The weirdest and wackiest fancy dress is also more than welcome.”

People are encouraged to register in advance and sponsor forms will be available from the Hartlepool Round Table website and its social media channels.

The £5 fee covers the organisers’ running costs while anything dippers then raise goes straight to their chosen charity.

Earlier this month, the round table celebrated the return of its annual beer festival which was also its 25th anniversary at the Borough Hall on the Headland.

To register for the dip and to download a sponsorship form visit www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk/boxing-day-dip.html

