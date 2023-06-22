Tributes paid to 'extrovert' 'true gentleman' and prominent Hartlepool businessman Bernard Povey

Bernard Povey, who once owned a string of successful carpet shops and concessions across Hartlepool and Teesside, passed away earlier this month aged 91.

For years his name was synonymous with carpets and his shops were often the first port of call for countless customers looking to brighten up their homes.

But aside from being a successful businessman, the father of three, married to Kathleen, was also a proud family man with a real interest in others.

Bernard Povey ran a string of carpet shops.

Born in Newcastle in 1931, Bernard tried his hand at a number of jobs after leaving school at 14 including petrol pump attendant and motor mechanic.

After his National Service with the RAF, Bernard sold vacuum cleaners door to door becoming Northern area manager for the Electric O company.

He met his future wife to be at a dance in Newcastle and he and Kathleen were married at St Jospeph’s Church in Hartlepool in 1956.

Bernard started is own company selling carpets door to door in Middlesbrough in 1965 from just a small book of samples before opening his first shop in the town’s busy Linthorpe Road.

Bernard Povey Carpets in York Road, Hartlepool.

An extract from his early training notes details his ambition to “create a carpet business with a service second to none” and “expand as far as resources would allow.”

He did just that, expanding in the early seventies by moving into a bigger shop and later opening others in Hartlepool, Stockton and concessions in Dickens DIY and Barker and Stonehouse stores.

“At one point he would have operated about 10 outlets, but the core was always Hartlepool and Middlesbrough,” said Chris.

Bernard Povey Carpets in Park Road, Hartlepool.

All his children including, Carol and Andrew followed him into the business.

Bernard, a much-loved granddad of four and great-granddad of three, retired in 1996 and enjoyed spending time in his second homes in the Yorkshire Dales and Florida.

He was also an active member of Rotary in Hartlepool and the Retired Men’s Forum.

Chris added: “He was probably one of the most ebullient characters you met. He was a real enthusiast about anything or anyone he met.”

