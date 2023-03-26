Lee Stevenson was travelling on a bike which crashed in Passfield Way, Peterlee, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 27-year-old dad was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bike, which had been briefly pursued by police prior to the collision, was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Lee’s mother and aunty have now paid tribute to Lee in statements released by Durham Police on the family’s behalf.

His mother, Naomi, said: “Today I lost my son Lee, he was only 27.

“My daughter has lost her brother, and he has left behind two beautiful children.

“Lee was hardworking, funny and lived life to the max.

“He thought he was invincible and I wish he had been.

“He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed forever.

“You will be forever in our hearts Lee. Love Mam, Paul and Samantha xxx.”

His aunty, Wendy, added: “Lee was a young lad with his whole life ahead of him.

“He lived for his children Mason and Ava.

“Lee worked so hard, he was always winding someone up, but he would also do anything for anyone.

“Lee was on the path of sorting his life out and he was the best nephew I could have asked for.

“Lee was a gentleman, a kind-hearted fella and was always full of love and laughs.

“He will always be remembered as a true mate and will be missed by all his family and friends.”

The driver of the motorbike remains in a critical condition in hospital and an investigation into the collision has started.

Saturday’s crash took place around 2.30am near the roundabout in between the southbound A19 and Durham Way.

Passfield Way was closed for “several hours” after Durham Police, Cleveland Fire and Rescue Brigade and North East Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

Police said the bike crashed “following a brief pursuit by officers after it failed to stop”.