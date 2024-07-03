Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to Hartlepool-born Jack Rowell after the former England rugby union head coach died at the age of 87.

Rowell enjoyed success as a coach in the North East with Gosforth before relocating to the South West for business reasons and becoming a legend at Bath between 1978 and 1994.

He then coached England until 1997, overseeing 21 victories in 29 Tests and a World Cup semi-final appearance against New Zealand in Cape Town when Jonah Lomu scored four tries as the All Blacks ran riot.

Players like Will Carling, Jeremy Guscott and Rob Andrew all flourished under Rowell’s leadership, with England winning Five Nations titles in 1995 and 1996, including one Grand Slam.

Rowell was appointed by the Rugby Football Union following his outstanding 16-year coaching career with Bath.

He transformed the West Country club into giants of the English domestic game, with Bath winning five league titles and the knockout cup eight times under his direction.

In a statement, Bath said: “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of former Bath Rugby head coach and club president Jack Rowell on Monday, 1 July.

“Jack Rowell, all 6ft 7in of him, was a towering figure in the history of Bath and English rugby, a unique character who will never be equalled for his extraordinary achievements as a visionary, astute strategist and inspirational coach.

“From his arrival in the summer of 1978 to his departure at the end of yet another trophy-laden season in 1994 to coach England, Jack had set about creating and sustaining an unstoppable force in domestic rugby.

Rowell also enjoyed success with the Gosforth club in the North East of England, coaching them to two knockout cup final victories before relocating to the South West for business reasons.

Away from rugby, qualified accountant Rowell became a director on the board of Dalgety and he also served as chief executive of Golden Wonder Foods.