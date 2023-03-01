Tributes paid to Hartlepool United goalscoring goalkeeper Ken Simkins after his death aged 79

Former goalkeeper – and occasional centre forward – Ken Simpkins, who has passed away aged 79, was a member of the promotion winning side of 1967-68 for Hartlepools United, as the club were then known.

Signed by Pools manager Alvin Williams in 1964, he also played under the legendary duo of Brian Clough and Peter Taylor.

Ken played 121 games and scored one goal – the winner in a 3-2 victory away to Port Vale, helping Pools to their first ever promotion from the old Division Four.

Ken Simpkins in goal for Hartlepools United.

Friend and ex Pools and Nottingham Forest player John McGovern said: “He was a huge character in the dressing room during his four years at the club.”

He added: "He was always encouraging me in my early days at Pools and I am so grateful that through the years I thanked him for that guidance and help. It proved to be vital to me.

"Ken was a real winner and always gave everything for the team and he was loved by the promotion winning squad.”

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ken Simpkins (back row fifth from left) in a team picture also showing (back row): Gus McLean (Manager), Wilson Hepplewhite, Tony Bircumshaw, John Sheridan, George Smith, Alan Goad, Eric Tunstall, Brian Drysdale, John Simpson (Trainer). Front row: John Gill, John McGovern, Peter Blowman, Ernest Phythian, John Curry (Chairman), Terence Bell, Michael Somers, George Wright, Tony Parry.

In 1968 he left to join Boston United and, although Ken was born in Wrexham, the big keeper loved his stay in town so much that he made Hartlepool his home at the end of his football career, living on the Headland with his wife Marion and daughter Julie.

Ken was capped by Wales Under 23s and also played rugby for Old Boys in Hartlepool when he retired.