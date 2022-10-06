Tributes paid to 'remarkable' Dunkirk veteran from Hartlepool following his death aged 103
Tributes have been paid to one of the last surviving Dunkirk veterans who has been laid to rest.
Terry Lewis, from Hartlepool, who was 103, was described as a “remarkable man”.
During the Second World War he served in France, including being on Dunkirk beach, North Africa and the Middle East.
In June 1940 when he was aged just 21, he was one of thousands of Allied troops that became stranded at Dunkirk when troops were forced to retreat in the face of the German onslaught.
He survived 30 hours on the beach and attacks by enemy dive bombers before he was picked up by boat and brought back to England.
Speaking to the Mail when he celebrated his 100th birthday, Terry reflected: “How we got off I don’t know. I always think it was a miracle.
"Churchill said he thought about 20,000 would get off, but about 300,000 did.”
A number of military standard bearers and veterans attended Terry’s recent funeral held at Holy Trinity Church in Seaton Carew.
David Stacey, welfare officer of Hartlepool Royal British Legion, said: “He had a remarkable memory of what he did going back to his childhood, through the war right up to the end.
"He was still able to recall incidents from 70, 80 years ago with amazing clarity and detail.
"He was a remarkable person; just a lovely man and a gentleman.”
Terry’s outstanding war service was referenced in a eulogy read by the Reverend Philip Bullock, including Terry being mentioned in dispatches when an official report written by a superior officer was sent to the high command.
After Dunkirk, Terry went on to see service at El Alamein in Egypt, Syria in the Middle East and Italy.
At his funeral, a bugler played the Last Post and Reveille, and a minute’s silence was held.
A lifelong Freemason, Terry’s funeral was carried by local masons.
On returning to Hartlepool after the war he worked in administration in the town’s education office, and Cleveland County Council’s chief executive’s office.
He lived at Major Cooper Court, in Seaton Carew, for 31 years and later at Charlotte Grange care home where he passed away peacefully in his sleep.
The Rev Bullock finished his eulogy by quoting Terry’s favourite motto in life: “Just keep gannin.”