Tributes to long-serving Hartlepool lollipop lady as she retires after 30 years

By Mark Payne
Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 16:06 BST
A popular and long-serving Hartlepool lollipop lady has been praised after hanging up her stick.

School crossing patroller Enid Cox has been helping children safely cross the road at Barnard Grove Primary School for over 30 years.

She has decided to call time on her role at the age of 78 at the end of the summer term with her final day being Friday, July 18.

Enid said: “All of my own children went to Barnard Grove and I was actually involved with the school for over 40 years because I used to volunteer there as well.

Left-right: Barnard Grove Primary School head Lee Walker with Enid Cox and representatives of Hartlepool Borough Council thanked Enid for 30 years of service.placeholder image
Left-right: Barnard Grove Primary School head Lee Walker with Enid Cox and representatives of Hartlepool Borough Council thanked Enid for 30 years of service.

"Although I am sad to have left I decided the time had come to retire, and I will always cherish my memories of helping so many families over the years.”

Council officials and the school paid tribute to Enid’s dedication.

Councillor Karen Oliver, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “Being a school crossing patroller isn’t easy given how busy the roads are these days, and although it is only for a few hours a day the dedication required to turn out day after day in all weathers is immense.

“Doing the job for 30 years is a fantastic achievement. I would like to thank Enid for everything she has done to help protect children in this part of Hartlepool and make their journey to school as safe as possible.

"I hope she has a wonderful retirement.”

The school invited Enid to attend a special farewell assembly on her last day to thank her.

Barnard Grove headteacher Lee Walker said: “Enid was an integral part of the Barnard Grove family and will be a huge miss.

"All of the children, their parents and grandparents knew her and saw her as an important point of contact each morning and afternoon.

“She leaves with our heartfelt thanks after 30 years of dedicated service and we wish her all the very best in her retirement.”

Local families also paid tribute to Enid on social media. One woman wrote: “Happy retirement Enid! You will be a great miss with your lovely smile.”

Another posted: "Thank you for doing a great job keeping the kids safe for all of these years.”

