Hartlepool Mayor's golden gesture to two worthy causes after foregoing wedding anniversary presents

Councillor Brenda Loynes and her husband Dennis, who is also a councillor, asked friends and family for donations to her chosen charities for the year instead of presents when the couple marked their anniversary last month.

They raised £300 for Miles for Men and Alice House Hospice, and this week the couple presented £150 to each charity.

Brenda said: “We said no presents but still got lots of flowers, chocolates and all sorts.

Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brenda Loynes along with consort Dennis Loynes hand over funds to Michelle Shield from Miles for Men.

"At our anniversary party we had 50 guests, including 11 children and about 17 couples, so we’re really happy to raise £300 to help my charities for the year.

"They do such good work.”

Brenda and Dennis visited Miles for Men’s charity shop The Extra Mile in Middleton Grange shopping centre on Monday where they handed over the money.

They followed it up with a visit to Alice House Hospice in Wells Avenue to give them their contribution.

Cllr Brenda Loynes with husband Dennis and Sue Whalley from Alice House Hospice.

Brenda, who is currently undergoing treatment for her third bout of cancer, added: “It brought it home that one day we might all need the hospice.

"And Miles for Men do a lot of really good work. I would like to have chosen more charities to support, but with the climate we are in at the moment I thought two was best to help make a difference.

"I just want to give them as much as I can.”

Alice House community fundraiser Janice Forbes said: “It was lovely to meet Brenda and Dennis. It’s so very kind of them to think of the hospice in this way for their special occasion.”

Miles for Men has also helped local cancer patients for years and many individuals and families in need.

Founder Micky Day, who received an award from Downing Street this week for his work, said: “We would like to say thank you to them for the support and long may it continue.

"It’s fantastic for the charity and they are lovely people. Brenda has been through a lot over the past 15 months herself and she has still dedicated her time to make a difference for others.

"That’s priceless.”

