TV star Kelly Waite models Harvey Price’s clothing collection at London fashion show

Harvey Price launched his Black and Gold collection of sensory clothing with fashion brand Born Anxious with Kelly one of the catwalk models showcasing the clothes.

Kelly, 41, who has Asperger’s, has said the show was a celebration of diversity and inclusion.

The sensory wear, which is made of organic materials and has no labels, is inclusive for everyone, with sizes up to 5XL available.

Kelly Waite, right, with Harvey Price backstage.

"It was a really amazing thing, because lots of people who have special needs or autism find it really hard to buy clothes that they can actually wear or are comfortable in,” said Kelly.

"This whole range has opened up the doors for a lot of children and adults who didn’t have that kind of opportunity before.”

Kelly, from Trimdon, was asked to take part in the event just two weeks prior and has said it was amazing to return to the catwalk after last walking down the runway as a pageant contestant when she was in her twenties.

Kelly said: "It was amazing to come down on the runway and showcase these clothes, and see everybody else doing it, and just to be able to spread awareness for such a good cause.

Kelly has praised Harvey as an "inspiration".

"I have Asperger’s myself, so it’s really close to my heart doing stuff like this.”

She added: "I’m really proud to have been a part of it.”

Harvey, who is the son of model and businesswoman Katie Price, has learning difficulties and sight problems.

Proceeds from his clothing range will be donated to autism awareness charity Anna Kennedy Online.

Kelly walking down the runway at the fashion show in London.

Kelly said: "The atmosphere was amazing. Everyone was so nice.

"Harvey was lovely. He’s such an inspiration.”

Kelly lives with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and has appeared on Channel 4’s Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners.

She has also started work on a new documentary based on events in her life.

She has previously explored mental health with films The Voice Within and Trapalation 19.

