Two houses in the same Hartlepool street have been boarded up after complaints of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Magistrates have granted Closure Orders for 11 and 31 Rossall Street after an application by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team.

The court heard that the tenants of both properties allowed anti-social and criminal behaviour to happen by having frequent visitors to the address on foot, in vehicles and on e-scooters throughout the day and into the early hours of the morning.

Magistrates were told that activities occurring at the properties were linked, including drug dealing and criminal exploitation.

Numbers 11 and 31 Rossall Street, Hartlepool. Photos: Hartlepool Borough Council.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “This is another great result for the Hartlepool Community Safety Team and it demonstrates how we are determined to protect law-abiding residents by clamping down on anti-social and criminal behaviour wherever possible.”

Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool MP and Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, added: "Agencies supporting the partnership are focused on making Hartlepool safer and anti-social behaviour and illegal activities will not be tolerated.

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to this and will continue to secure Closure Orders to improve the lives of Hartlepool people."

Hartlepool Police Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Phelan said: “We will continue to work closely with the council to close down addresses which are causing problems for local residents.

"We will not let the strong community spirit of Hartlepool be eroded by criminal and anti-social behaviour.”

Anyone who breaches the orders faces up to six months prison and/or an unlimited fine.

Anti-social behaviour can be reported to police on 101 or Hartlepool Community Safety Team on (01429) 523100.