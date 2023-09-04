Manjinder Jagpal, of Ingleby Barwick Land and Property Developments, asked for planning permission to change a former hairdressers’ into a new micro beer and wine bar in Clifton Avenue, Billingham.

Now Stockton Council has granted approval for the bar to open 11am-11pm Mondays to Saturdays and until 10.30pm on Sundays and bank holidays, with outside seating until 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers said in their report: “The proposed micro bar would provide a daytime as well as evening use and would add a different offer to the existing centre.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clifton Avenue, in Billingham, where a micro bar has received planning permission. Picture: Google

They did not feel it would harm residents enough to refuse the plans, nor harm the viability of the Clifton Avenue shopping parade.

A statement from Prism Planning on behalf of the plans said: “The proposed use of the application site as a micro beer and wine bar would return the unit to beneficial use and a use appropriate to a local centre in terms of its character and appearance.

"Furthermore, it would bring additional vitality to this part of the local centre, particularly in the evenings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the surrounding three takeaways would benefit from trade with people heading home from the bar.

Station Road, Billingham, where a new micropub has received planning permission.

In a separate application, Sean Kennedy asked to change empty insurance offices in Station Road to a small pub so that the existing Village Crossing Bar could move from next door.

Planning officers said in their report there were already pubs, cafés, restaurants and takeaways in the area, adding: “Whilst it is acknowledged this could potentially create two adjoining drinking establishments adjacent to one another, it is not considered the development would result in such a harmful over-concentration.”

Officers recommended conditions on smoke control, noise and smell nuisance, and Cleveland Police made comments about security, doors, windows and no cash being stored in the pub overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council approved the plan with opening hours from noon-11pm and noise conditions.

In each pub, the council said: “There shall be no amplified music. Music shall be background level only.”