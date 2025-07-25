Two taken to hospital and one arrested after Hartlepool crash
At 11am on Friday, July 25, Cleveland Police were called to a crash on the A179, in Hart Road, between the A19 and Hart Village.
The collision is believed to have involved four vehicles and two people were taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.
One man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving.
The road has since reopened to the public.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 138965.”
North East Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, one rapid response paramedic and one clinical team leader.
"Two patients were taken to University Hospital of North Tees."
