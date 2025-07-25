Two taken to hospital and one arrested after Hartlepool crash

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Jul 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 08:55 BST
Two people have been taken to hospital after a major road was closed following a crash.

At 11am on Friday, July 25, Cleveland Police were called to a crash on the A179, in Hart Road, between the A19 and Hart Village.

The collision is believed to have involved four vehicles and two people were taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving.

A road closure is currently in place in both directions on the A179 between Whelley Hill Farm, in Hart Road, and Hart Village while officers and emergency services respond to a collision.
The road has since reopened to the public.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 138965.”

North East Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, one rapid response paramedic and one clinical team leader.

"Two patients were taken to University Hospital of North Tees."

