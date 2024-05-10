Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A patriotic Hartlepool couple enjoyed a close brush with the King and Queen at a Royal Garden Party.

Jason and Louise Anderson were guests at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other royals.

Jason received the invitation for his work with Radio Hartlepool and Hartlepool Ambulance Charity, which provides medical cover around the town and delivers first aid training.

He and Louise were “beaming from ear to ear” as they enjoyed the splendour of the palace gardens and tucked into a delicious afternoon in the warm sunshine tea with Royal cucumber sandwiches.

Louise and Jason Anderson in the garden of Buckingham Palace.

Jason said: "Then the band struck a note announcing the arrival of King Charles, Queen Camilla on the rear terrace of the palace. King Charles looked very well as did the Queen, we were very close to him.

"The King and Queen were joined by Princess Anne, Edward and Sophie. We were gobsmacked at seeing so many Royals together and didn’t expect it.”

Before they knew it, the party was over and they took part in a final salute to the King and Queen as the national anthem played.

Jason and Louise were among the last guests to leave as the King left in his royal limo.

King Charles and Queen Camilla make their entrance on the palace terrace.

Jason added: “He looked right at us and waved, this was a treat that the majority of other guests never saw as they’d left prior.