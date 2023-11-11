News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

University Hospital of Hartlepool is used as film set for new movie starring Laura Whitmore and Frances Barber

Filming has already begun at the town’s hospital as producers get to work on a new indie film.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Nov 2023, 08:43 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 08:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The University Hospital of Hartlepool, in Holdforth Road, has been used as a film set by the 2023 Oscar and BAFTA award-winning indie production company, Goldfinch and The Number 44.

The film, called A Mother for an Hour, follows the story of a woman who poses as the lost mother of a dying child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Producer Kirsty Bell said: “The public will see brilliant actors portraying different versions of what defines motherhood and an understanding of social backgrounds and what people faced with adversity will do.

Most Popular
One of the hospital scenes filmed, featuring Asia Argento.One of the hospital scenes filmed, featuring Asia Argento.
One of the hospital scenes filmed, featuring Asia Argento.

"It will take you on a myriad of emotions too.”

This is the company’s fourth feature film production in the north of England, shooting predominantly in Hartlepool, Newcastle and its surrounding areas.

Speaking about their decision to film in Hartlepool, Kirsty said: “I shot in Hartlepool many years ago and when the opportunity came to utilise the University of Hartlepool Hospital in our story we jumped at it.

"The locations and the surrounding areas offered us exactly what the film required creatively too.”

Frances Barber gets ready to start shooting.Frances Barber gets ready to start shooting.
Frances Barber gets ready to start shooting.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The film stars Laura Whitmore, Asia Argento, Frances Barber, Tamer Hassan and child actor Erin Ainsworth.

The film also features actors from Game of Thrones, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Interview with a Vampire.

Filming began at the hospital in October and is due to finish in the middle of November.

Producers Kirsty and Ben Charles Edwards are hoping to film more features in the area to help boost the region’s independent entertainment industry.

The film is expected to be released next year.

Related topics:HartlepoolLaura Whitmore