Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool’s hospital will become one of the first in the UK to use green-friendly technology to heat the site as part of a multi-million pound project starting this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University Hospital of Hartlepool, in Holdforth Road, will use a combination of renewable energy from the ground and from the sun to provide heating and electricity to the site.

Work has already begun to drill deep holes into the ground for the new ground-source heat pump system which will collect energy from water stored in an aquifer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solar panels will also be installed to the building’s roof and to the back of the site to provide electricity for large periods of the year.

Hartlepool’s hospital will become one of the first in the UK to use green-friendly technology to heat the site as part of a multi-million pound project starting this month.

When the works are completed by contractor Veolia within the next year, the hospital is anticipated to meet its NHS 80% carbon reduction target ahead of schedule.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has been granted more than £13million in funding to help carry out the improvements.

Steve Taylor, group director of estates for University Hospitals Tees, said: “This is a major investment and a really exciting opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These works will make the University Hospital of Hartlepool one of the first hospitals in the country to use an aquifer based ground source heat pump system.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool, in Holdforth Road, will use a combination of renewable energy from the ground and from the sun to provide heating and electricity to the site.

“This involves a mix of the latest renewable technology and local geology to help heat the building for many months of the year.

“Solar panels are also going to be included to give green electricity to the building and reduce the need to import electricity from the grid.

“These improvements will mean we are making huge reductions to our carbon footprint while providing the best care for our patients and protecting our environment for our local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Abraham, chief operating officer for industrial, water and energy for UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: "To make a real difference and limit the damaging effects of climate change needs innovation, and this latest hospital upgrade shows what we can do for the vital healthcare sector as part of our Green Up strategic programme.

“This will help the NHS meet the net zero target, and we look forward to working in partnership with the teams at Hartlepool, and achieving their environmental goals.”